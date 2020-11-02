Pawan Kalyan returns to the sets of Vakeel Saab, resumes shooting in Hyderabad

Actor Pawan Kalyan on Monday joined back the sets of his upcoming Telugu film Vakeel Saab – a remake of Bollywood multiplex hit Pink – and resumed shooting. The star plays the role of a lawyer for the first time in his career in this project.

Pawan Kalyan, after a brief hiatus, returns to acting with this project which has been directed by Venu Sriram, who collaborates with Pawan Kalyan for the first time. He will complete shooting this project and then commence work on his next project Icon with Allu Arjun.

Vakeel Saab, which has been produced by Boney Kapoor, also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas in crucial roles.

As per a report by Telugu 360, Pawan Kalyan joined the sets o Monday and will shoot for next 10 days to complete the remainder of his portion. The entire shooting will be wrapped up by December.

The makers are hopeful to release Vakeel Saab for Sankranti 2021. Dil Raju is co-producing this project with Boney Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will begin shooting for upcoming yet-untitled Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum from December onwards. Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of its title characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip.

Pawan Kalyan is most likely to be seen playing the character of Ayyappan Nair, originally played by Biju Menon.

Pawan also has two yet-untitled Telugu projects with directors Krish Jagarlamudi and Sagar Chandra in the pipeline. While Krish’s film is tipped to be a historic drama, the project with Sagar will see Pawan in the role of a police officer.

