Pawan Kalyan takes a ride in Hyderabad metro for Vakeel Saab, see pics

Actor Pawan Kalyan on Thursday took a ride in Hyderabad metro to shoot a key scene for his upcoming Telugu film Vakeel Saab, a remake of Hindi multiplex hit Pink. Pictures from the shoot have gone viral on social media.

As per reliable sources from the unit, the team had to shoot brief scenes on the metro. In the pictures that have surfaced online, Pawan Kalyan is seen riding the metro wearing a lawyer’s suit. The film sees Kalyan play a lawyer for the first time in his career.

Pawan Kalyan resumed shooting for Vakeel Saab earlier this week. He will shoot for one more week and wrap up his portion. The team will wrap up the entire shooting by December 1st week.

Pawan Kalyan, after a brief hiatus, returns to acting with this project which has been directed by Venu Sriram, who collaborates with Pawan Kalyan for the first time. He will complete shooting this project and then commence work on his next project Icon with Allu Arjun.

Vakeel Saab, which has been produced by Boney Kapoor, also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas in crucial roles.

The project is most likely to hit the screens for Sankranti 2021. The film has music by SS Thaman and has been co-produced by Dil Raju.

In December, Pawan Kalyan will begin shooting for the upcoming yet-untitled Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of its title characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip.

Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the character of Ayyappan Nair, originally played by Biju Menon. Vijay Sethupathi is expected to be seen playing the role of Koshy Kurian, originally played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Pawan also has two yet-untitled Telugu projects with directors Krish Jagarlamudi and Sagar Chandra in the pipeline.

