Payal Rajput clarifies she is not part of Indian 2 and Pushpa

Payal Rajput took to her Instagram stories to clarify that she was not cast in Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, and Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 21:29 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Payal Rajput denied reports that she has signed Indian 2 and Pushpa.

Actor Payal Rajput, who was last seen on the screen in the Telugu film Venky Mama, has clarified that she is not a part of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, contrary to recent reports. Recently, reports claimed that Payal has been roped in for special numbers in Indian 2 and Pushpa. However, the actor has clarified that she was not even approached for these projects in this first place.

“I don’t know how these rumours about me keep floating around. I’m not doing any song in the film. I’ve not even been approached for anything like this. For the last few days, I’ve been receiving a lot of msgs regarding special dance numbers in Indian 2, Pushpa and god knows how many more. Lmme clear it. All are rumours and I didn’t sign anything yet. And as of now I’m not shooting anything. Chill & Relax,” she posted on her Instagram stories.

Payal shot to fame after her controversial debut in the Telugu film, RX 100. She played a bold role that was panned by critics but widely appreciated by audiences.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is expected to commence soon. The film’s first-look poster was unveiled on the occasion of his birthday in May. The poster features him in a fierce and intense avatar. His powerful gaze is an indication that he is a man with a lot of secrets.



This project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Allu Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling. It is being directed by Sukumar, who has joined hands with Allu Arjun for the third time.

Indian 2, on the other hand, marks the return of Kamal Haasan as the widely popular vigilante from the first part. Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up a major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

