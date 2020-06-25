People in Bollywood have a lot of misconception about south Indian actresses: Payal Ghosh

Actor Payal Ghosh, who has already cemented her acting credentials in South Indian films reveals that the South Indian film industry gives more respect to women who work there than the ones in Bollywood. “I have worked with a few national award-winning directors down south. And to be very honest, I never had to go through anything wrong while working with South Indian actors or directors. They treat their heroines like goddesses. There are so many actresses who have their temples in Tamil Nadu and they are literally worshipped” she says.

“When I was trying my hand in Bollywood, a lot of people used to tell me not to mention that I have worked in the south because people in Bollywood would take me wrongly. They have a lot of misconception about South Indian actresses. When a friend of mine talked about me in a production house and recommended my name, he was told- ‘arey south se hai tab toh she will be easy’,” she further adds.

The actor regrets not being able to concentrate in South Indian films during the initial days of her career. “People used to tell me not to do South Indian films and spoil my career. Now I feel why I didn’t concentrate so much in south Indian films as much as I concentrated in Bollywood. It is not always that u have to do a big banner movie to become a hit. And I will make sure whatever film I get here, I will make my work speak for myself,” she says.

She also feels that Bollywood is running out of content and they are now relying on southern remakes to rope in moolah.“Bollywood doesn’t have enough content, they are relying on content from south Indian films. Regional films are making magnum opuses and Bollywood is now wanting to do a partnership with south Indian directors and actors. They don’t have faith in themselves anymore. Right now they don’t have anything of their own,” she says.