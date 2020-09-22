Pisaasu 2: Mysskin thanks filmmaker Bala for giving rights to use title

Filmmaker Mysskin, who is all set to begin work on upcoming Tamil horror-thriller Pisaasu 2, on Tuesday took to Twitter to thank filmmaker Bala for giving him permission to use the title. Bala had produced Pisaasu and holds the rights for the title.

Mysskin wrote in Tamil: “I’m indebted to Bala for giving me rights for the title of Pisaasu when I wrote to him. I told him I’m making the sequel, he gave me the rights immediately. I’m thankful to him for his help.”

Pisaasu, starring Prayaga Martin and Naga, tells the story of a ghost who falls in love with the person who was the last person to help her before her death. It had been produced by Bala’s production company called B Studios.

On Mysskin’s 49th birthday this Sunday, the film’s sequel named Pisaasu 2 was announced. It will star actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah. The sequel will be produced by Rockfort Entertainment. The shooting is scheduled to begin from November. The makers are still to finalise the rest of the cast and crew. Pisaasu 2 will have music by Karthik Raja, son of maestro Ilayaraja.

“Proud and happy to announce our next production venture with renowned director Mysskin. A sequel to the 2014 blockbuster movie Pisaasu titled Pisaasu 2. Starring Andrea Jeremiah in the lead role,” read the statement.

Before Pisaasu 2, Mysskin had begun work on Thupparivaalan 2 but backed out later over budget constraints. Actor Vishal took over the reins thereafter.

Mysskin has another Tamil film with actor Arun Vijay in his kitty. The project, which is still to get a title, may see Arun play a cop.

