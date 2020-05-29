Pooja Hegde says Instagram account was hacked after meme on Samantha Akkineni goes viral

Actor Pooja Hegde has denied sharing a meme on actor Samantha Akkineni on her Instagram page. She defended it by saying that her account was hacked on Wednesday.

After a post from Pooja’s Hegde page which featured an image of Samantha and read: “I don’t find her pretty at all.” went viral, she earned the wrath of Samantha’s fans.

Even though Pooja was quick to clarify that her account was hacked, it didn’t stop Samantha’s fans from creating and trending the hashtag – PoojaMustApologizeSamantha. The hashtag has been trending since Thursday morning.

The meme on Samantha Akkineni that was reportedly shared n Pooja Hegde’s Instagram page.

“Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you,” tweeted Pooja.

“Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty.” she added.

Last seen on screen in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, Pooja will be next seen in Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor, co-starring Akhil Akkineni.

Samantha, on the other hand, was last seen in Telugu film Jaanu, the remake of Tamil film 96; Samantha has two projects currently in her kitty.

Having recently completed shooting for the second season of The Family Man, Samantha recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan and upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Samantha is thrilled about her upcoming horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

To be produced Sony Entertainment, the film will mark the maiden collaboration of Ashwin Saravanan, best known for helming Maya and Game Over, and Samantha.

