Popular Telugu actor-comedian Jayaprakash Reddy dies

Jayaprakash Reddy was known for his comic as well as negative roles.

Well-known Telugu actor Jayaprakash Reddy, popular for playing both villain and comic roles in films such as Preminchukundam Raa, Samarasimha Reddy and Ready among others, died of a heart attack on Tuesday at his residence in Guntur. He was 74.

As per a report by TV 9, Jayaprakash collapsed in his bathroom on Tuesday morning and breathed his last. A theatre actor, Jayaprakash made his acting debut with Telugu film Brahmaputrudu. But it was not until the release of Venkatesh starrer Preminchukundam Raa, did he gain recognition for his potential.

Following the phenomenal response for his performance in Preminchukundam Raa, Jayaprakash continued playing villain roles for a few years. Some of his other memorable films in which he played the antagonist include Samarasimha Reddy, Jayam Manade Raa, Narasimha Naidu and Chennakesava Reddy.

He was also quite popular for his comic roles. Some of his best comic performances are from films such as Dhee, Ready, King, Krishna, Kick, Anajaneyulu and Naayak among others. His last on screen appearance was in Mahesh Babu’s latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Also read: Kriti Sanon pens note on having a clear conscience, clarifies there is ‘nothing between the lines’

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, who worked with Jayaprakash in Sarileru Neekevvaru, was shocked to learn about his demise.

“My travel with JP garu has always been special. He’s been a part of almost all my films. He treated me like one of his own and used to talk with lots of love. I will surely miss him dearly. Rest in peace sir. You are irreplaceable as an artist and person (sic),” Anil tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more