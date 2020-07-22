Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Powerstar’s trailer leaked, video of Ram Gopal Varma’s new film goes viral

Powerstar’s trailer leaked, video of Ram Gopal Varma’s new film goes viral

Ram Gopal Varma’s new film Powerstar, which is a satire on popular actor Pawan Kalyan, got leaked online. The director later released the official trailer.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 12:44 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Powerstar is a satire on Pawan Kalyan’s political career.

The trailer of Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming direct-to-home release Powerstar was leaked on Wednesday ahead of its official launch. Soon after, the filmmaker too released the trailer online. Despite the leak, the filmmaker said the trailer has gone on to clock over 2 lakh views in just an hour.

Powerstar, which stars actor Pawan Kalyan’s doppelganger, is tipped to be a satire that will shine the spotlight on the star’s unsuccessful stint in politics.

 

In the film, Varma has changed the name of the titular character to Prawan Kalyan. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the star’s embarrassing loss in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh assembly elections in which Pawan Kalyan contested from two areas and didn’t win a single seat.



Ever since the announcement of the project, Varma has been at the receiving end of Pawan Kalyan’s fans, who have decided to make a film titled Parannageevi, which will be a satire on RGV and his filmmaking style.

A PR note about the film also reads, “The RGV you know will be more known to you by watching our RGV as our RGV is the true representation of the RGV that is known to the world but still not known. Watch #Parannageevi to know more. #warning1 #RGV #pspkfans (sic).”

 

However, nothing seems to be stopping Varma from releasing his film as planned on July 25 on the direct-to-home platform RGV World Theatre. Powerstar, the moniker used to refer to actor Pawan Kalyan, only stars look-alikes of several popular personalities from the world of Telugu cinema and politics.

Also read: Swara Bhasker writes ‘happy memories’ in reaction to tweet saying Kangana Ranaut abused her on Tanu Weds Manu set

Varma recently revealed that audiences can watch Powerstar even before its official release by paying Rs 150. Known for his weird sense of sarcasm, he said audiences can pay Rs 250 to watch the film after its official release on July 25.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Ram Gopal Varma has managed to keep himself busy by announcing projects which he intends to release online.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 declared, here’s the direct link to check score
Jul 22, 2020 12:53 IST
China to close consulate in Houston, says news agency Reuters quoting sources
Jul 22, 2020 12:51 IST
Pie chart shows how many times The Beatles sang the ‘Na na na’ chorus
Jul 22, 2020 13:00 IST
‘Is it a crime to be a journalist in UP?’ Cong attacks govt over Vikram Joshi’s death
Jul 22, 2020 13:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.