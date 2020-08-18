Prabhas’ next mega budget project titled Adipurush, could be an adaptation of Ramayana

Sections
Baahubali star Prabhas will work with Tanhaji director Om Raut in a new film, titled Adipurush. The film is expected to be an adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 10:45 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Prabhas will be seen next in Radhe Shyam.

Actor Prabhas will next team up with director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar for upcoming magnum opus Adipurush, it was announced on Tuesday. The project, which is tipped to be an adaptation of Ramayana, will be made in 3D.

The statement from the makers read that the film will be an adaptation of a popular Indian epic. Talking about the project, Prabhas said in the statement: “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

 

The statement added that the magnum opus will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. It will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several foreign languages.



On teaming up with Prabhas, Om Raut said: “I am grateful to Prabhas for accepting the part and my vision and Bhushan ji for his unconditional support to realise my dream project. We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before.”

Adipurush will be Prabhas’s third film with Bhushan Kumar after Saaho and Radhe Shyam and his first film with the director Om Raut, who recently directed Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The project is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2021 and hit the marquee with a massive release in 2022. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew. The statement added that talks are underway with several leading actors from Bollywood to play crucial roles.

