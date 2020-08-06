Prabhas’ pictures with fans at Khairatabad RTA office go viral

Actor Prabhas’ latest pictures clicked with fans at Khairatabad Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office have gone viral on social media. On Wednesday, Prabhas visited the RTA office for some personal work. Some office employees and fans present there approached him for a selfie and he happily obliged, according to reports.

Dressed in a simple blue shirt, paired with grey trousers, sunglasses and masks, Prabhas clicked pictures with police personnel who were present on duty.

On the career front, Prabhas will be next seen on screen in Radhe Shyam, a period romantic drama which also stars Pooja Hegde.

Radhe Shyam will be predominantly shot abroad. Originally, the film was supposed to start rolling from November 2018 but had to be postponed due to Saaho, which couldn’t be wrapped up as planned on time.

At the time of the launch, Prabhas took to Facebook and wrote that he’s quite excited about teaming up with director Radha Krishna Kumar for Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas also has a project with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin in the pipeline. In February, the announcement was made via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films, which will be bankrolling the project.

Calling it an epic project, the makers said they take pride in collaborating with Prabhas. Other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Prabhas is all set to team up with Bhushan Kumar for a multi-lingual project which will take off after he wraps up Radhe Shyam.

Both Radhe Shyam and his upcoming film with Bhushan Kumar will be made in multiple languages. Post the success of Baahubali and the pan India release of Saaho, Prabhas is keen on doing projects that can be made in more than three languages.

