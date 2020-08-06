Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Prabhas’ pictures with fans at Khairatabad RTA office go viral

Prabhas’ pictures with fans at Khairatabad RTA office go viral

Some office employees and fans present there approached actor Prabhas at the RTA office in Hyderabad for a selfie and he happily obliged.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 14:31 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Prabhas posed with fans at the RTA office in Hyderabad.

Actor Prabhas’ latest pictures clicked with fans at Khairatabad Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office have gone viral on social media. On Wednesday, Prabhas visited the RTA office for some personal work. Some office employees and fans present there approached him for a selfie and he happily obliged, according to reports.

Dressed in a simple blue shirt, paired with grey trousers, sunglasses and masks, Prabhas clicked pictures with police personnel who were present on duty.

 

On the career front, Prabhas will be next seen on screen in Radhe Shyam, a period romantic drama which also stars Pooja Hegde.



Radhe Shyam will be predominantly shot abroad. Originally, the film was supposed to start rolling from November 2018 but had to be postponed due to Saaho, which couldn’t be wrapped up as planned on time.

At the time of the launch, Prabhas took to Facebook and wrote that he’s quite excited about teaming up with director Radha Krishna Kumar for Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas also has a project with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin in the pipeline. In February, the announcement was made via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films, which will be bankrolling the project.

Also read: TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead at Mumbai home, suicide suspected

Calling it an epic project, the makers said they take pride in collaborating with Prabhas. Other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Prabhas is all set to team up with Bhushan Kumar for a multi-lingual project which will take off after he wraps up Radhe Shyam.

Both Radhe Shyam and his upcoming film with Bhushan Kumar will be made in multiple languages. Post the success of Baahubali and the pan India release of Saaho, Prabhas is keen on doing projects that can be made in more than three languages.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Senior TRS lawmaker S Ramachandra Reddy dies of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad
Aug 06, 2020 14:48 IST
Rupee settles flat at 74.94 against US dollar after RBI keeps rates on hold
Aug 06, 2020 14:46 IST
ENG vs Pak Live Score: Can England stop Babar Azam?
Aug 06, 2020 14:51 IST
Cyprus, France to boost defense ties under cooperation deal
Aug 06, 2020 14:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.