Prabhas plants saplings as part of Green India Challenge, see pics

Actor Prabhas, who was last seen on screen in Saaho, has taken up the Green India Challenge and planted saplings in his backyard at his home on Thursday. Prabhas took to Facebook to share the pictures after he planted the saplings along with TRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar. Pictures shared by Prabhas have gone viral on social media.

On the career front, Prabhas currently has two projects in his kitty. Before the Coronavirus lockdown was announced, he was shooting for a project with director Radha Krishna Kumar. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Prabhas will be seen playing a palm reader.

Prabhas shared pictures on Facebook.

The project was officially launched a year ago in a ceremony in Hyderabad. It is rumoured to be titled Jaan; however, the makers haven’t made an official announcement yet.

To be predominantly shot abroad, the film was supposed to start rolling from November 2018 but had to be postponed due to Saaho, which couldn’t be wrapped up as planned on time.

At the time of the launch, Prabhas took to Facebook and wrote that he’s quite excited about the project.

Also read: Gulabo Sitabo movie review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Amazon Prime film is as flavourful as Lucknawi biryani

Talking about the project, Radha Krishna had said a few months ago: “At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen.”

Prabhas also has a project with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin in the pipeline. In February, the announcement was made via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films, which will be bankrolling the project.

Calling it an epic project, the makers said they take pride in collaborating with Prabhas. Other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more