Prabhas, Pooja Hegde resume shooting for Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad

The shoot of Prabhas’ upcoming Telugu romantic drama Radhe Shyam has resumed after a month-long break in Hyderabad. Pooja Hegde took to Instagram to share a boomerang video from the sets. The film is a period love story set in Europe.

The makers wrapped up the Italian schedule in November and took a break for a month to resume work on the project. Predominant portion of the film has been shot in Italy and some other exotic locations across Europe. The film, which is being made on a lavish budget, is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the film features Prabhas in the role of a palm reader and Pooja Hegde as a music teacher.

Radhe Shyam went on the floors in January earlier this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has two more projects in his kitty, including a pan-Indian science fiction film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. This yet-untitled project also stars Deepika Padukone, who will be making her Telugu debut with this film.

Prabhas also has a multilingual magnum opus titled Adipurush in the offing. Talking about the project, Prabhas said in a statement: “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

Adipurush will be directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. Keerthy Suresh is rumoured to be playing the leading lady.

