Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam team to head to Italy for 15-day schedule in October

The team of Prabhas’ upcoming Telugu film Radhe Shyam, which also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, will leave for Italy for a 15-day schedule in the first week of October, reportedly. To be predominantly shot against a European background, the makers have so far completed two schedules abroad. They are still left with one foreign schedule which they hope to complete in October.

Radhe Shyam went on the floors in January this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna had tweeted.

As per a report by Telugu 360, the makers have acquired all the necessary permissions and have completed the visa process for the trip.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has two more projects in his kitty, including a pan-Indian science fiction film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. This yet-untitled project also stars Deepika Padukone, who will be making her Telugu debut with this film.

Prabhas also has a multilingual film titled Adipurush in the offing. Talking about the project, Prabhas said in a statement: “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

Adipurush will be directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. Keerthy Suresh is rumoured to be playing the female lead.

