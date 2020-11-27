Prabhas starrer Chatrapathi to be remade in Hindi with Bellamkonda Sreenivas in the lead

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster Chatrapathi, which featured Prabhas in the lead, is all set to be remade in Hindi, its makers announced on Friday. The project will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas and filmmaker VV Vinayak.

The announcement was made via a statement. The remake will be bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada under the banner of Pen Studios.

Talking about the project, Gada said in the statement: “Chatrapathi is a great script and we needed a southern star to carry it to Bollywood, and we saw Bellamkonda as a perfect fit. We are very excited about the project, and everything is falling in place at a great speed. We have updated the script to match Bollywood sensibilities.”

Chatrapathi follows a man named Shivaji, played by Prabhas. It’s the story of how Shivaji becomes the messiah of the people of a small hamlet where he grows up after being separated from his mother and brother very early on in his life.

Sreenivas will be essaying the role of Prabhas. A thrilled Sreenivas said: “This is the perfect project for my big Bollywood debut. It’s a great opportunity to collaborate with Mr. Gada and Pen Studios, and to be reunited with my first ever director VV Vinayak sir. Although, taking on a role that Prabhas did is a huge responsibility, but I’m glad I did, as it’s a perfect script.”

It’s worth mentioning that it was Vinayak who launched Sreenivas in Telugu filmdom a few years ago with the film, Alludu Seenu. Sreenivas is currently shooting for a Telugu film titled Alludu Adhurs.

