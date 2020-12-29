Sections
Prabhudeva, Kamal Haasan reunite for Vikram after two decades: report

Kamal Haasan is set to begin work on his film Vikram, to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Prabhudeva and Fahadh Faasil.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 17:01 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times Chennai

Prabhudeva and Kamal Haasan last worked together in 1998.

Actor Kamal Haasan is all set to commence work on his upcoming Tamil action-thriller Vikram with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The latest update is that actor-filmmaker Prabhudeva has been roped in to play a crucial role.

Kamal Haasan and Prabhudeva had previously worked together in 1998 Tamil comedy Kadhala Kadhala. Prabhudeva’s last Tamil outing was last year’s Tamil horror-comedy Devi 2.

Kamal and Prabhudeva will united after a gap of 22 years, says a report in Times of India.

While Fahadh Faasil will play the main antagonist, Prabhudeva is believed to be essaying a pivotal role. The project marks the maiden collaboration of Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj.



When the project was announced, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and wrote: “Another journey begins”. He also shared the announcement poster.

Not long ago, it was rumoured that Rajinikanth will next team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a yet-untitled Tamil project, which will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. The film was expected to be officially launched in April. However, there’s no update on the project yet.

Meanwhile, Lokesh currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil release, Master, starring Vijay in the lead. Master will see Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for most part of its story. It’ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space.

Also read: Step inside Amrita Arora’s gorgeous holiday home in Goa as Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora vacation there

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, will soon resume work on Indian 2. The film marks the return of Haasan as vigilante freedom fighter Senapathy. Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up a major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

