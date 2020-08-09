Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Prasanth Varma’s next Telugu film titled Zombie Reddy, motion poster unveiled

Prasanth Varma’s next Telugu film titled Zombie Reddy, motion poster unveiled

Prasanth Varma has shared the poster for his next Telugu movie, Zombie Reddy. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 14:03 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prasanth Varma has unveiled the motion poster for Zombie Reddy.

Telugu filmmaker Prasanth Varma, best known for helming National Award winning film Awe, is all set to make Telugu cinema’s first zombie flick titled Zombie Reddy. The project’s title along with a motion poster was announced on Saturday.

Tipped to be a zombie comedy, Prasanth took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote: “This time will entertain the hell out of you guys.”

 

Apparently, Prasanth did extensive research on the subject and even began work on the pre-production. He had plans to begin shooting from April; however, given the global pandemic, he had to put his plans on the back-burner.



The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew. However, sources have confirmed that the project will mostly star newcomers.

Meanwhile, Prasanth Varma recently confirmed in a media interaction that he is working on Awe sequel. He said, “Yes, it is officially in the works. I’m ready with the script. We intend to take the Awe franchise forward with the sequel.”

Elaborating more about the project, he said, “Awe 2 is going to be completely different. The screenplay and story line will be heavy and intriguing. Unlike part one, which had multiple stories running parallel, this film will have just one story. But rest assured, this film will be a crazy experiment; something that has never been explored in Tollywood before.”

Also see: Rhea Chakraborty shares WhatsApp messages with Sushant Singh Rajput, in which he’d called sister manipulative

Actor Nani had produced Awe, a multi-genre film featuring an ensemble cast of Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, and Avasarla Srinivas.

Prasanth Varma had recently directed Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer That Is Mahalakshmi, the Telugu remake of Vikas Bahl’s Queen.He had to join the project midway after filmmaker Neelakanta, who was originally signed to direct, opted out following some differences with the makers.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Happy Birthday Hansika Motwani: Makers of Maha unveil new poster
Aug 09, 2020 14:32 IST
Boy feeds sparrows, it’s the happy content you didn’t know you needed
Aug 09, 2020 14:32 IST
Bodies of missing Gorai fishermen recovered at Dahanu
Aug 09, 2020 14:30 IST
One dead, 11 injured in cylinder blast in Maharashtra’s Dighi
Aug 09, 2020 14:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.