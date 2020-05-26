Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Prithviraj says he had to develop ‘dangerously low body fat’ look for Aadujeevitham. See pic

Prithviraj says he had to develop ‘dangerously low body fat’ look for Aadujeevitham. See pic

Prithviraj has shared how he is working on his look for upcoming film Aadujeevitham. The actor detailed how he is going for a low body fat look.

Updated: May 26, 2020 20:38 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Prithviraj is excited for his new movie.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Tuesday revealed that he had to drop his body fat to dangerously low level in preparation for his character in upcoming Malayalam drama Aadujeevitham. In a Facebook post, Prithviraj opened up about his transformation for the character.

“One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that, one month of fuelling, resting and training my body has got me here,” he wrote.

 

“I guess my crew who’ve seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way below my ideal weight will be the ones truly surprised,” he added. “Ajith Babu my trainer/nutritionist and Blessy chetan and team for understanding that post ‘THAT’ day, shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation. Remember, the human body has its limits, the human mind doesn’t,” he added.



In the film, directed by Blessy, Prithviraj plays an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. It is based on the critically-acclaimed eponymous 2008 novel. Last week, Prithviraj and 58-member crew of Aadujeevitham returned to Kochi after being stranded for over two months in Jordan.

Prithviraj is currently under state imposed quarantine for seven days. In March, he shared how the team got stranded while shooting the second schedule of the film, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He said the team decided to stay back in Jordan and continue shooting by taking all precautionary measures.

Also read: When Kartik Aaryan borrowed hairstylist’s t-shirt for stage performance, changed on the road. Watch

“We are currently in Wadi Rum, Jordan and continuing shoot. We have decided so because, given the circumstances, that seems to be our best option. There are no international flights operating in and out of Jordan at the moment, and given the fact that all of us are already here, we can either stay put in our camp in the desert which is currently accommodating only our unit, or get out and shoot at our location which is barely a few minutes outside our camp. After consulting with the authorities and undergoing medical check-ups for each member of the unit, we have been given a go-ahead for the shoot as the location and the process of filming Aadujeevitham is in itself very isolated,” he had posted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

350 migrants jump off trains to escape quarantine in Bihar, 180 detained
May 26, 2020 21:40 IST
SAI guidelines restricts coaches above 65
May 26, 2020 21:40 IST
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
May 26, 2020 21:36 IST
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
May 26, 2020 21:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.