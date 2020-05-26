Prithviraj says he had to develop ‘dangerously low body fat’ look for Aadujeevitham. See pic

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Tuesday revealed that he had to drop his body fat to dangerously low level in preparation for his character in upcoming Malayalam drama Aadujeevitham. In a Facebook post, Prithviraj opened up about his transformation for the character.

“One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that, one month of fuelling, resting and training my body has got me here,” he wrote.

“I guess my crew who’ve seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way below my ideal weight will be the ones truly surprised,” he added. “Ajith Babu my trainer/nutritionist and Blessy chetan and team for understanding that post ‘THAT’ day, shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation. Remember, the human body has its limits, the human mind doesn’t,” he added.

In the film, directed by Blessy, Prithviraj plays an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. It is based on the critically-acclaimed eponymous 2008 novel. Last week, Prithviraj and 58-member crew of Aadujeevitham returned to Kochi after being stranded for over two months in Jordan.

Prithviraj is currently under state imposed quarantine for seven days. In March, he shared how the team got stranded while shooting the second schedule of the film, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He said the team decided to stay back in Jordan and continue shooting by taking all precautionary measures.

“We are currently in Wadi Rum, Jordan and continuing shoot. We have decided so because, given the circumstances, that seems to be our best option. There are no international flights operating in and out of Jordan at the moment, and given the fact that all of us are already here, we can either stay put in our camp in the desert which is currently accommodating only our unit, or get out and shoot at our location which is barely a few minutes outside our camp. After consulting with the authorities and undergoing medical check-ups for each member of the unit, we have been given a go-ahead for the shoot as the location and the process of filming Aadujeevitham is in itself very isolated,” he had posted.

