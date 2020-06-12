Prithviraj Sukumaran goes clean shaven, actor’s new look is a hit on the Internet

Sections
After having grown a long beard for months for his upcoming Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj shaved it off on Thursday.

Prithviraj with wife Supriya.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who recently completed his 14-day quarantine after returning from Jordan last month, has won over the Internet with his new clean shaven look which was shared by his wife Supriya.

After having grown a long beard for months for his upcoming Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj shaved it off on Thursday. Fans are going gaga over his new look.

Sharing her husband’s new look, Supriya posted on Instagram: “Gym body with no thaadi! Finally!” and added the hashtags #ThaadikaranIsChikna and #GuessWhoShavedAfterMonths.

 



On May 22, actor Prithviraj, along with 58 crew members of upcoming Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, landed in Kochi after being stranded in Jordan for over months.

In March, Prithviraj shared how the team got stranded while shooting the second schedule of the film, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He said the team decided to stay back in Jordan and continue shooting by taking all precautionary measures.

“We are currently in Wadi Rum, Jordan and continuing shoot. We have decided so because, given the circumstances, that seems to be our best option. There are no international flights operating in and out of Jordan at the moment, and given the fact that all of us are already here, we can either stay put in our camp in the desert which is currently accommodating only our unit, or get out and shoot at our location which is barely a few minutes outside our camp. After consulting with the authorities and undergoing medical check-ups for each member of the unit, we have been given a go-ahead for the shoot as the location and the process of filming Aadujeevitham is in itself very isolated,” he had posted.

Aadujeevitham, based on the critically-acclaimed eponymous 2008 novel about an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Having been announced with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the titular role of Najeeb Muhammad, an Indian emigrant going missing in Saudi, the film also stars Amala Paul as the leading lady. The film is being directed by Blessy.

