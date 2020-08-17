Prithviraj to star in India’s first virtual production movie, teases fans with poster

Prithviraj Sukumaran that his new project would be an epic story to tell.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Monday announced that he is all set to star in an epic project will be shot entirely using virtual production filmmaking technique, the kind employed by films like Avatar and The Lion King.

Sharing the news, Prithviraj wrote on Twitter: “This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell!”

He also shared a poster along with the tweet. The poster sees Prithviraj holding a spear and a sword, captured from behind him.

To be directed by Gokulraj Baskar, the film will be made in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. It will be bankrolled under Prithviraj Productions.

On the career front, Prithviraj has two more projects in the kitty. In June, it was announced Prithviraj will next team up with filmmaker Aashiq Abu for the first time for upcoming Malayalam period drama Vaariyamkunnan, a film based on the 1921 Malabar revolution.

Best known for directing Virus - the film on the Nipah virus outbreak – Aashiq Abu took to instagram to reveal details about Vaariyamkunnan.

“He stood up against an empire that ruled a quarter of the world. Etched out his own country with an army that waged a never before war against the British. Though history was burned and buried, the legend lived on! The legend of a leader, a soldier, a patriot. A film on the man who became the face of the 1921 Malabar revolution. Vaariyamkunnan. Filming begins in 2021. On the 100th anniversary,” Abu had posted on his Facebook page.

Prithviraj will play the titular character Variyan Kunnathu Kunjahammed Haji, a self-made sultan. The rest of the cast is yet to be officially announced.

Prithviraj also has the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham in the pipeline. The actor plays an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. It is based on the critically-acclaimed eponymous 2008 novel.

