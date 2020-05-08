Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Priyadarshan confirms he’s working on a new script for Akshay Kumar in lockdown

Priyadarshan confirms he’s working on a new script for Akshay Kumar in lockdown

Priyadarshan is currently working on a script for Akshay Kumar. He is also awaiting the release of his film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal.

Updated: May 08, 2020 16:42 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Priyadarshan has made Hera Pheri with Akshay Kumar.

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan has confirmed that he’s currently working on a fresh script for a project he intends to make with Akshay Kumar.

In his latest interview with The News Minute, the Hungama filmmaker has opened up on lockdown, his upcoming Malayalam magnum opus, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal in the lead role and working on a new script for Akshay Kumar.

Talking about he’s dealing with lockdown, he said: “Sometimes, it’s good to slow down and the lockdown has given many of us a chance to relax and ruminate. I’ve done a bit of reading, besides watching films at my Chennai home. I’ve also started writing a new script, for Akshay Kumar.”

Meanwhile, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, made on a lavish budget of over Rs 100 crore, was supposed to hit the screens in March. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release has been postponed indefinitely.



Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez shares video of life in lockdown at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, watch her wash a horse, climb a tree

“With such huge stakes involved, we’re concerned about our product which we painstakingly built, but we are in no hurry to release the film. We’ll take a call when the world returns to normalcy, when people are in a position to enjoy things the way they used to earlier. We’re looking forward to a release in December or even early next year,” he said.

Having worked with major stars across industries, Priyadarshan confessed he’d love to collaborate with Rajinikanth given a chance. “Who does not want to? Like almost all directors in the south and elsewhere, I too am in awe of the Superstar, but I could never have done justice to his histrionics had I gone ahead and done what we discussed years ago. In fact, two-three offers came my way with a project with Thalaivar, but I didn’t have the courage to tap his energy on screen. I still clap, whoop and whistle the moment I see him on screen. He is just, just beyond everybody,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
May 08, 2020 13:08 IST
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
May 08, 2020 16:40 IST
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
May 08, 2020 17:02 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST

latest news

21 hospitals across India cleared for stage-2 of plasma therapy, most in worst-hit Maharashtra
May 08, 2020 17:28 IST
Nokia UX Designer Amar Nath Shaw & his success story with afdindia
May 08, 2020 17:27 IST
Italy’s Milan a ticking coronavirus ‘bomb’: Report
May 08, 2020 17:23 IST
Rashed Ali Almansoori is a next-gen tech blogger with a bright future
May 08, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.