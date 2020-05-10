Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Producer Dil Raju to remarry, says he’s restarting personal life on a happy note

Producer Dil Raju to remarry, says he’s restarting personal life on a happy note

Telugu producer Dil Raju will get married for the second time on Sunday in Nizamabad. His first wife Anita died of a cardiac arrest in 2017.

Updated: May 10, 2020 16:02 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Dil Raju will remarry on Sunday in Nizamabad.

Popular Telugu producer Dil Raju is all set enter wedlock for the second time. He is all set to remarry on Sunday night in Nizamabad.

In 2017, Raju lost his first wife Anita to a massive cardiac arrest. Her untimely demise came as a big blow to the producer, who is known for bankrolling several hit films such as Arya, Bommarillu, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Seethamma Vakitlo Siri Malle Chettu, Shatamanam Bhavathi, DJ and F2 among others.

“With the world coming to standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervor of hope, it’s now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note,” Dil Raju said in a statement.

 



As per reliable sources, the marriage will take place in a low-key manner. The wedding is scheduled to take place at 11 pm on Sunday night in the presence of close family members and some friends of the couple.

Having started his career as a film distributor, Raju grew as one of the most successful producers in the last decade in Telugu industry.

Also read: Tere Bina teaser: Salman Khan romances Jacqueline Fernandez in his ‘cheapest production’. Watch

Raju is currently bankrolling Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Pink. He’s co-producing the film in association with Boney Kapoor. He also has Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer V gearing up for release.

Recent reports suggest that Raju is all set to collaborate with Vijay Deverakonda for the first time very soon. Apparently, he’s signed Vijay for a project which will be helmed by Indraganti Mohan Krishna, who recently helmed V in Raju’s banner.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to review India’s two pronged Covid strategy with CMs tomorrow
May 10, 2020 15:54 IST
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
May 10, 2020 12:23 IST
Sunday’s earthquake was third to hit Delhi in a month, with same epicentre
May 10, 2020 15:20 IST
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor
May 10, 2020 13:42 IST

latest news

‘Baseless, inaccurate’: Pakistan rejects India’s allegations in Kulbhushan Jadhav case
May 10, 2020 16:30 IST
‘Once basketball infrastructure is in place in India, players will benefit’
May 10, 2020 16:28 IST
Northeast students do not have to vacate DU hostel: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
May 10, 2020 16:27 IST
List of states and Union territories in India with no Covid-19 cases
May 10, 2020 16:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.