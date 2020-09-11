Sections
Producer KT Kunjumon announces sequel to over two-decade old Gentleman

Filmmaker Shankar’s Tamil vigilante action-drama Gentleman will get a sequel. The film have an entirely new cast and crew. The original starred Arjun in the lead.

Gentleman starred Arjun Sarja and Madhoo in prominent roles.

Filmmaker Shankar’s Tamil vigilante action-drama Gentleman is all set to get a sequel after 23 years since its release. Producer KT Kunjumon has announced the sequel but it will feature an entirely different cast and crew from the original.

The sequel announcement was made via a statement. However, the makers haven’t announced the cast and crew yet. “I’ve wanted to do a sequel to Gentleman. It will be a large-scale project and we are now locking the cast and crew. We are looking at starting shooting from January or February next year.” KT Kunjumon was quoted in a report by Times of India.

Gentleman, starring Arjun, is the story of a Chennai-based businessman who moonlights as a thief. He steals from the corrupt and the rich and gives it to the poor. The film, which also starred Madhoo and Senthil in key roles, had a phenomenal run in cinemas.

The report further added: “Gentleman 2 will be shot on a lavish scale, using all the latest technologies. It will be filmed in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The cast and crew are yet to be finalized, though talks are on with some leading names in the south and Hindi film industries. An official announcement will be made soon by the makers.”



It’s worth mentioning that Sivakarthikeyan’s last release Hero was promoted as the spiritual sequel to Gentleman. The film also featured Arjun in the role of a former vigilante who is in search of a successor. It is very unlikely that Arjun or Shankar could be associated with Gentleman 2.

