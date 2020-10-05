Putham Pudhu Kaalai trailer: Five Tamil filmmakers bring five stories of love in the time of Covid-19

The trailer of Amazon Prime’s upcoming Tamil film Putham Pudhu Kaalai was unveiled on Monday by filmmaker Mani Ratnam and composer A.R Rahman. Tamil filmmakers such as Gautham Vasudev Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Sudha Kongara, Rajiv Menon and Karthik Subbaraj have come together to helm the five parts of the anthology film.

As per a statement released by Amazon Prime, the shorts will be first of their kind stories of love, new beginnings, second chances, and hope–set and filmed in the times of the Covid-19 lockdown. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 16 and can be viewed in over 200 countries.

The trailer gives a quick glimpse of all the shorts and the actors featuring in it. As per the statement, Sudha Kongara’s segment is titled Ilamai Idho Idho and it stars Jayaram, his son Kalidas, Urvashi and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Gautham Menon’s short is titled Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum and it stars MS Bhaskar and Ritu Varma.

Suhasini Mani Ratnam has directed as well starred in Coffee, Anyone? which also stars Anu Haasan and Shruti Haasan. Rajiv Menon’s Reunion stars Andrea Jeremiah, Leela Samson and Sikkhil Gurucharan. Karthik Subbaraj’s short is titled Miracle and it features Bobby Simhaa and Muthu Kumar.

Karthik Subbaraj has revealed that his short, Miracle, is inspired from a real life robbery that happened in Bobby Simhaa’s office.

