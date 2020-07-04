R Madhavan calls himself ‘the worst dancer in the history of Tamil cinema’ after watching this video

Sections
R Madhavan got a little too critical of himself on watching a video of him dancing in his 2003 film Nala Damayanthi.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 08:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

R Madhavan played a cook in Nala Damayanthi.

Actor R Madhavan’s fan paid him a cute compliment on Twitter but it only left him feeling embarrassed. The fan had dug up a clip from an old Tamil film Nala Damayanthi, which showed Madhavan dancing.

“Hi @ActorMadhavan was rewatching this cute song, permission to marry you please,” read the tweet. The accompanying video is of the song Thirumangalya Dharanam from Madhavan’s 2003 film Nala Damayanthi. The actor replied, “To the worst dancer in the history of tamil cinema???”

 

However, Madhavan’s fans still showered him with love. “But a person who never gives up ; proved himself in every opportunity that he got, stood up after every failure like the strongest shining star! Who is a gem of a person , who only only spreads positivity! We don’t want Maddy’s moon walk. Just one smile will do,” read a comment. “Not every hero need dancing skills.. just a smile is enough for few,” read another.



Nala Damayanthi also starred Geetu Mohandas and Shrutika and was produced by Kamal Haasan. Madhavan played a Tamil cook in Australia in the film.

 

Madhavan recently celebrated 19 years of his film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein online. He, however, refuted rumours of a sequel to his hit romantic film. He said that he hopes that “someone somewhere” comes up with an age-appropriate script for the sequel of the film.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor remembers how Saroj Khan would scold her: ‘If you can’t move your feet, at least move your face’

He took to Twitter to state that he does not have any idea about the sequel to classic love saga. “#RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this,” he tweeted. He further went on to joke that both his co-actor Dia Mirza and he are much older now as compared to when the original film was released in 2001 and he wishes that the script of the film be “age-appropriate” for them in case of a sequel.

“Just praying that someone somewhere has an age-appropriate script for Dia and I -varna ab madhav shastri banna to hathi ko chaddi pehnane ke barabar hai,” his tweet further read. He shared a picture of him and Dia posing in front of a poster of the Gautham Menon directorial.

