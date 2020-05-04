Raashi Khanna confirms she’s part of Suriya’s Aruvaa

Actor Raashi Khanna has confirmed in a Twitter chat that one of her upcoming Tamil projects is opposite actor Suriya and is to be directed by Hari. The project, which marks the sixth time reunion of Suriya and Hari, is titled Aruvaa.

Replying to a question about her upcoming project, Raashi said: “Aranmanai 3 and a film with Suriya under Hari sir’s direction in Tamil. Will give more clarity about two projects in Telugu that are under discussions, once the lockdown is over.”

Aruvaa will mark the maiden collaboration of Raashi Khanna with Suriya. In March, it was announced that Aruvaa will go on the floors from April and will hit the screens around Diwali this year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the project hasn’t taken off yet. To be bankrolled by Studio Green, the statement added that D Imman has been roped in to compose music for the film. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon.

It’s worth mentioning that Suriya had confirmed last year that he has projects with Singam fame Hari and 24 fame Vikram Kumar in the pipeline. He had said in a media interaction in Hyderabad: “This won’t be another Singam project. I usually team up with Hari sir once in a couple or three years. I work with him on projects that help me expand my market. I still remember the time when we didn’t have the budget to do 7 am Arivu as nobody was willing to bet on the film. A couple of months later, Singam first part released and turned out to be a blockbuster. The success of Singam earned me the license to do 7 am Arivu. I need to do a film like Singam once in a while to experiment with projects such as 24.”

Apart from the Singam series, Suriya and Hari have worked together in Vel and Aaru. Meanwhile, Suriya currently awaits the release of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which has been directed by Sudha Kongara. It’s a project based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan.

Soorarai Pottru, which is co-produced by Guneet Monga, marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director. If everything goes as planned, Soorarai Pottru will hit the screens this April. Suriya also has a project with director Vetrimaaran in his kitty. This film will go on the floors later this year.

