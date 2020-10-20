Raashi Khanna replaces Aditi Rao Hydari in Vijay Sethupathi Tughlaq Durbar

Actor Raashi Khanna has replaced Aditi Rao Hydari in upcoming Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The makers announced on Tuesday that Raashi has come on board and they welcomed her with a special poster.

Seven Screen Studios, the production house of Tughlaq Durbar took to Twitter to welcome Raashi. They wrote, “Happy to announce that #RaashiKhanna is playing as the female lead in @VijaySethuOffl’s #TughlaqDurbar. Team #TughlaqDurbar welcomes you aboard @RaashiKhanna (sic).”

While the exact reasons for Aditi’s exit is unknown, it is however learnt from reliable sources that she opted out due to a date clash with her other project.

Raashi, who had worked with Vijay Sethupathi in Sangatamizhan, has reunited for Tughlaq Durbar. She is rumoured to be playing a Marwari girl and has already joined the sets.

As per a statement from the makers, the makers have so far completed nearly fifty percent of the film’s shooting. Having launched earlier this year in January, the shoot of the project was halted in March after the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Meanwhile, Raashi has a few interesting projects in her kitty. In February, she took to Twitter to share that she has commenced shooting for Sundar C’s upcoming Tamil horror-comedy Aranmanai 3. She also shared a couple of pictures from the sets.

Raashi is the latest entrant to the Aranmanai franchise. The first part in the franchise was released in 2014 and it starred Vinay, Hansika and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. Sundar C roped in Siddharth and Trisha for the sequel which went on to mint big bucks despite mostly negative reviews.

Aranmanai 3 also stars Arya, Andrea Jeremiah and Sakshi Aggarwal in key roles. According to a Cinema Express report, the team recently shot a schedule in Rajkot.

Raashi also has Suriya’s Aruvaa in her kitty apart from a couple of Telugu projects. She was last seen on screen in Telugu film World Famous Lover.

