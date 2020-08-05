Rachita Ram to star in Kannada remake of Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila

Actor Rachita Ram will star in the yet-untitled Kannada remake of popular Malayalam film Kolamavu Kokila, which had Nayanthara playing a drug mule. As per a report by Cinema Express, RJ-turned-director Mayuraa Raghavendra and actor Rachita Ram are coming together for the remake which is expected to be officially announced soon.

“The talks are just in the initial stages. We are in discussions with Lyca for the remake rights, and it is just a matter of closing the deal. We want everything to get confirmed before making an official announcement, and that’s when we will reveal the producers, cast and crew.” Mayuraa said.

The project will be Mayuraa’s second directorial after Kannad Gothilla. As per the report, Rachita and Mayuraa were supposed to work together previously for a project. However, the plan was eventually dropped.

Rachita has a few projects such as Veeram, Lilly, April and Daali in the pipeline. Her immediate release will be Ramesh Aravind’s 100.

In Nelson’s Kolamavu Kokila, Nayanthara played an innocent daughter who decides to smuggle drugs to earn money for her mother’s treatment. Throughout the film, she appears scared to death, but when an opportunity presents itself, she doesn’t hesitate to double-cross and get people killed for her survival.

Nayanthara was appreciated for embracing a role with negative shades. The film did exceptionally well at the box-office.

