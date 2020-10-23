Sections
E-Paper
Home / Regional Movies / Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s timeless love story teased in new video. Watch

Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s timeless love story teased in new video. Watch

On Prabhas’ birthday, the producers of Radhe Shyam have released a video that offers a glimpse of the film’s timeless love story.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 12:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in a still from the new video.

On the occasion of the Prabhas’ birthday, the producers of Radhe Shyam have released a video that offers a glimpse of the film’s protagonists and its mystical setting. The starts off in the middle of a forest with nothing but a single train track in the middle of it. The scene then zoom’s into the approaching train to reveal famous love couples from different cultures and time periods stationed in different compartments to a final glimpse of Vikramaditya and Prerana.

Prabhas shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, “Welcoming you all to the romantic journey of #RadheShyam. #BeatsOfRadheShyam”

 

Radhe Shyam is an epic love story set in Europe. The movie stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film will also feature Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur among others and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also read: Happy birthday Prabhas: Did you know the Baahubali star wanted to be a hotelier?

The cinematography for the film has been done by Manoj Paramahamsa and the film is edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Nick Powell has done the action and stunts for the film with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant and sound design by Rasool Pookutty. Thota Vijaybhaskar and Eka Lakhani were the costume designers with Tarannum Khan for make up and Roshan as the hairstylist.

Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Oct 23, 2020 13:09 IST
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Oct 23, 2020 13:22 IST
Bihar polls updates: Nitish ji tired, can’t handle Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 23, 2020 13:24 IST
Degree, diploma and engineering colleges to reopen from Nov 17 in Karnataka
Oct 23, 2020 13:41 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan hits back at Pavitra Punia for abusing her
Oct 23, 2020 13:47 IST
Crawling bugler comes face to face with pet cat, incident caught on camera
Oct 23, 2020 13:37 IST
Praise for Nitish Kumar, Central govt schemes: What PM Modi said in Bihar
Oct 23, 2020 13:34 IST
Asymptomatic children have lower coronavirus levels than those with symptoms: Study
Oct 23, 2020 13:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.