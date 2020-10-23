Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s timeless love story teased in new video. Watch

On the occasion of the Prabhas’ birthday, the producers of Radhe Shyam have released a video that offers a glimpse of the film’s protagonists and its mystical setting. The starts off in the middle of a forest with nothing but a single train track in the middle of it. The scene then zoom’s into the approaching train to reveal famous love couples from different cultures and time periods stationed in different compartments to a final glimpse of Vikramaditya and Prerana.

Prabhas shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, “Welcoming you all to the romantic journey of #RadheShyam. #BeatsOfRadheShyam”

Radhe Shyam is an epic love story set in Europe. The movie stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film will also feature Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur among others and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The cinematography for the film has been done by Manoj Paramahamsa and the film is edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Nick Powell has done the action and stunts for the film with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant and sound design by Rasool Pookutty. Thota Vijaybhaskar and Eka Lakhani were the costume designers with Tarannum Khan for make up and Roshan as the hairstylist.

Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations.

