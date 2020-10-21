Radhe Shyam: Prabhas’ first look as Vikramaditya unveiled, fans call him ‘stylish baadshah’

The first glimpse of Prabhas’s character from his upcoming Telugu film Radhe Shyam was unveiled on Wednesday ahead of his birthday on Friday. The poster revealed that Prabhas plays a character called Vikramaditya.

Going by the poster, it is evident that the film will have a period connect. Prabhas is seen seated on a vintage car. The film will see Prabhas play a palm reader while Pooja Hegde will be essaying the role of a music teacher. It is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Radhe Shyam, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja.

On Friday, on the occasion of Prabhas’s birthday, the makers plan to unveil a motion poster of the film.

The project went on the floors in January earlier this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna had tweeted.

To be predominantly shot in and around Europe, the makers have so far completed two schedules abroad. They are currently filming their last foreign schedule which they hope to complete by this month’s end. A special set has been erected in Annapurna Studio, Hyderabad for the upcoming Indian schedule of the film.

Prabhas hopes to wrap up this project by December and commence work on his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film with director Nag Ashwin from early next year. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with Nag Ashwin’s project which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

Follow @htshowbiz for more