RadheShyam first look: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde’s romantic new look wins over internet. See pics

In a change of pace from his thriller Saaho and brawny Baahubali series, Prabhas has shared the romantic first look of RadheShyam. The first look of the romantic drama shows Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in warm embrace, with Italian monuments framed as the backdrop. “This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it,” Prabhas wrote on Instagram.

RadheShyam is set to release in 2021. A trilingual, the big-budget film will be simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu like his last few outings. It is being speculated that Prabhas will play a fortune teller in the film.

The film will be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and will also star Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Priyadarshi and Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. It is being co-produced by T-Series and UV Creations.

Prabhas’ last release Saaho failed to impress the audience and received mixed reviews. The actor found a massive fanbase after appearing in SS Rajamouli’s Baabhubali. Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali in the Baahubali franchise, seems to be upping his game with RadheShyam too.

Producer Bhuhan Kumar said in a statement. “Working with Prabhas and the team of UV Creations on Saaho was an experience. While we began discussions for another collaboration, RadheShyam became the perfect choice. Our announcement poster only created such a spur. With this first look launch, we give a glimpse of Prabhas and Pooja’s chemistry in the film.

