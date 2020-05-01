Raghava Lawrencce will play Rajinikanth’s character Vettaiyan in Chandramukhi 2

Sections
In Chandramukhi 2, Raghava Lawrencce will essay the role originally played by actor Rajinikanth in Chandramurkhi.

Updated: May 01, 2020 17:09 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Raghava Lawrencce will star in Chandramukhi 2.

Filmmaker P Vasu, who is all set to direct the sequel to his highly successful Tamil film Chandramukhi, has confirmed Chandramukhi 2 will feature Raghava Lawrencce in the role originally played by actor Rajinikanth in the first part.

As per a Times of India report, Lawrencce will be seen playing the character of Vettaiyan, the role that was played by Rajinikanth in Chandramukhi. The report further added that the sequel will deal with the back story of Vettaiyan and Chandramukhi.

In April, Lawrencce said in a Facebook post that he’s thrilled to be part of Chandramukhi 2. He said he’s taken actor Rajinikanth’s wishes and blessings to star in the project which is a sequel 2005 Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi.

Contrary to reports and rumours, the film will not star Rajinikanth. Lawrence, who was last seen in Kanchana 3, will play the titular role. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised.



The sequel will only take off after the release of Laxmmi Bomb, which stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of highly successful Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana, which was directed by Lawrence, who also starred in the film.

In the film, Akshay plays a character that will be possessed by a ghost of a transgender. The team had recently released the first look poster of the movie.

Not long ago, Lawrencce had a fall out with the makers of the film and chose to opt out of the project. He released a statement explaining why he chose to leave the project. Among multiple reasons, he said he didn’t want to be part of a project where there is no respect.

Lawrencce was briefly out of the project. However, he eventually joined back the team after Akshay Kumar intervened and apologized for how things were handled.

