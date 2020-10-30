Raghava Lawrence announces title of his new Tamil film, see poster

Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, who is making his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii, on Thursday, took to Twitter to announce the title of his upcoming Tamil film on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday. He revealed that his next film is titled Rudhran.

Lawrence will direct as well as play the lead in Rudhran, which will have music by GV Prakash Kumar.

“Hi friends and fans. Here is my next film title look. Happy to release it on my birthday. I need all your blessings @gvprakash @5starcreationss (sic),” Lawrencce tweeted.

Going by the title poster, Rudhran looks like yet another horror offering from Raghava, who has popularised the genre over the years with his Kanchana series franchise.

The rest of the cast and crew of Rudhran are yet to be officially released. It will be produced by R Kathiresan of Fivestar Creations. Lawrencce also has Tamil horror-thriller Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline. Filmmaker P Vasu, will direct the sequel to his highly successful Tamil film Chandramukhi. Raghava Lawrencce will feature in the role originally played by actor Rajinikanth in the first part.

Chandramukhi 2 will take off after the release of Laxmii, which stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Laxmii is the remake of highly successful Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana, which was directed by Lawrence, who also starred in the film.

In Laxmii, Akshay plays a character that will be possessed by a ghost of a transgender. The team had recently released the first look poster of the movie.

Not long ago, Raghava had a fall out with the makers of the film and chose to opt out of the project. He released a statement explaining why he chose to leave the project. Among multiple reasons, he said he didn’t want to be part of a project where there is no respect. However, he soon returned to complete the project.

