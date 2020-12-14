Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Regional Movies / Rajinikanth joins Annaatthe team in Hyderabad, see pic

Rajinikanth joins Annaatthe team in Hyderabad, see pic

Actors Rajinikanth and Nayanthara reached Hyderabad on Sunday for the shoot of Annaatthe. On Monday, Rajinikanth joined the team too on the film’s sets.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 14:11 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times Chennai

Annaatthe stars Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara among others.

Actors Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, who are reuniting for the third time for upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe, landed in Hyderabad on Sunday to join the sets. Rajinikanth began shooting for the project from Monday.

Being directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe marks the filmmaker’s maiden collaboration with Rajinikanth. The project also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu Sundar in key roles.

 

Earlier on Sunday, pictures of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara from Hyderabad airport have gone viral on social media. The film’s publicist has confirmed that both the actors have come to the city to recommence shooting for Annaatthe.



In his recent interaction with reporters in Chennai, Rajinikanth revealed close to 40 per cent shoot is left on the project. In the movie, Rajinikanth will be seen playing a caring brother and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as his sister.

Rajinikanth at Hyderabad airport.

Nayanthara at Hyderabad airport.

This will be the second consecutive project for Nayanthara opposite Rajinikanth. She had also worked with him in his last release Darbar, which was by AR Murugadoss.

Rajinikanth is expected to complete shooting for Annaatthe in 3-4 weeks and then shift focus on his political journey. He recently announced that he will soon launch his own party and take the full-length plunge into politics.

Last week, Rajinikanth took to Twitter to reveal that he’s finally ready to take the long-delayed political plunge.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan works out to 90s song, leaves Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan amused

In a brief statement, he said that his party will be non-corrupt, honest and transparent. He also said that they will win the next elections.

He went on to add that his decision to launch a party is to bring change in Tamil Nadu. He said that if he succeeds, it’ll be the success of the people.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
by Rezaul H Laskar
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

9-year-old girl plays keyboard during brain tumor surgery in Gwalior. Watch
by Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Rajinikanth joins Annaatthe team in Hyderabad, see pic
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
by Rezaul H Laskar
Early in-person voting begins in Georgia Senate runoffs
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.