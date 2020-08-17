Rajinikanth on SP Balasubrahmanyam: ‘I pray for his speedy recovery’

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday prayed for playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s (SPB) full and complete recovery via a video he released on his Twitter page. On Friday, SPB was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare, Chennai after his health condition deteriorated. He was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wishes started pouring in for the national award-winning singer from all quarters of the country. Rajinikanth is the latest celebrity to pray for his recovery.

“For over 50 years in many languages, SP Balasubrahmanyam has mesmerized audiences with his voice. I’m glad to know he is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized and becoming critical. I pray for his speedy recovery,” Rajinikanth said in the video.

On Sunday, updating about his dad’s health condition, his son SP Charan said in a video message on Facebook, “Dad was shifted from the 3rd floor ICU to an exclusive ICU on the 6th floor. The pleasant news is there is some mobility. He is moving around a little bit and signed thumbs up to the doctors and is able to recognise them. He is still on life support, he is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back. Doctors see it as a very good sign that he is on a road towards getting better. There is a lot of effort from the medical team and he will take a long time for recovery. But, we are all hopeful.”

“This is not going to happen in a day or two, maybe even a week. He is going to surely recover and get back to us as early as possible. We are happy and the doctors are as well. He is looking good and not fully sedated now. He is able to recognise people. He will not talk for a little while, but, surely, he will get to that level soon enough.”

He requested his father’s well wishers to continue praying for him. “Let’s all keep praying. My family is indebted to your love, affection and prayers,” he said. Not just SP Balasubrahmanyam and his wife had tested for the novel coronavirus. Updating about his mother’s health, SP Charan said in the video, “My mom is getting much better. She could be discharged by Tuesday or Wednesday. That is a good sign. I’m sure my father will follow her back as soon as he can. Thank you again for your affection and love.”

Despite showing signs of recovery, SPB continues to be on life support, the hospital had said in its last medical bulletin.

