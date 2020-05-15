Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe to clash with Chiranjeevi’s Acharya on Pongal 2021

Two of the biggest southern stars – Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi - will lock horns in a box-office battle as their upcoming releases will hit the screens around Pongal next year. While it has already been confirmed that Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe has a Pongal 2021 release, reliable sources have confirmed that Chiranjeevi’s Acharya might also join the race.

Siva directed Annaatthe was originally slated for Diwali release. However, since there’s no clarity on when lockdown will end and theatres will re-open, its makers Sun Pictures postponed the release to Pongal festival next year.

As per a report by Cinema Express, Acharya is also most likely to release around Pongal. The makers are said to have already locked the date and will soon make an official announcement.

Annaatthe, which will see Rajinikanth play a caring brother, marks his maiden collaboration with director Siva, best known for helming Veeram and Viswasam. Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair.

On being signed for Rajinikanth’s film, Keerthy said in a tweet: ““Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck of Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”

Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar share favourite 90s movies, Andaz Apna Apna and Govinda films are clear winners

Acharya, on the other hand, marks Chiranjeevi’s maiden collaboration with director Siva Koratala. In the film, Chiranjeevi is rumoured to be playing dual roles. The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. The film has cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Follow @htshowbiz for more