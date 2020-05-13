Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe to miss Diwali release, will hit the screens for Pongal 2021

The makers of actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe have confirmed the film won’t hit the screens this Diwali. The release has been pushed to next year’s Pongal festival.

In a video released on their Twitter page, Sun Pictures confirmed Pongal 2021 as the new release of Annaatthe, which has been directed by Siva.

The project, which will see Rajinikanth play a caring brother, marks his maiden collaboration with director Siva, best known for helming Veeram and Viswasam.

Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu in key roles. The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair.

On being signed for Rajinikanth’s film, Keerthy said in a tweet: “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck of Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”

Rajinikanth will next team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a yet-untitled Tamil project, which will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. The film is expected to be officially launched in a few months.

Rajinikanth was last seen playing an angry cop out to avenge his daughter’s death in Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. The film featured Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander had composed music, Santosh Sivan cranked the camera.

Despite grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide, Darbar turned out to be a damp squib at the box-office. Following the failure of Darbar, it is rumoured that Rajinikanth agreed to reduce his remuneration by half for Annaatthe.

Darbar, which marked the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss, had incurred losses of Rs. 70 crore. It’s said to be one of the biggest disasters in the star’s career.

