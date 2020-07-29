Sections
Rajinikanth travelled with e-pass, Chennai corporation commissioner clarifies

After pictures of Rajinikanth driving a Lamborghini went viral, netizens criticized the star for travelling out of the district during the coronavirus pandemic. It has now been clarified that he had an e-pass.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 15:32 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Rajinikanth’s picture of driving a Lamborghini with a face mask on went viral some days back.

Chennai corporation commissioner Prakash has clarified that actor Rajinikanth recently travelled to visit his daughter in Kelambakkam after receiving an e-pass from concerned authorities.

After pictures of Rajinikanth driving a Lamborghini recently went viral, netizens criticized the star for travelling out of the district during the coronavirus pandemic. People went on to ask if he had travelled taking proper permission from concerned authorities.

Following reports about how Rajinikanth misused his power and travelled without proper e-pass, the Chennai Corporation Commissioner has clarified that Rajinikanth took all the necessary permission to travel.

As per a Times of India report, Rajinikanth had gone to Kelambakkam with proper permission after receiving an E-Pass from the Chengalpattu Collector, but no documents have been released about it.



Rajinikanth, who was last seen on screen in Darbar, will next be seen in Tamil film Annaatthe. In the film, Rajinikanth will be seen playing a caring brother and it marks his maiden collaboration with director Siva, best known for helming Veeram and Viswasam.

The film, a rural drama, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. Keerthy Suresh, as per reports, will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s sister.

On being signed for Rajinikanth’s film, Keerthy said in a tweet: “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck by Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara gets 95 million views in 24 hours, that’s a Rs 2000 crore opening day

Rajinikanth also has a rumoured project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj next. This yet-untitled film will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. The film, which was expected to be officially announced a few months ago, will mostly be launched later this year.

Rajinikanth’s last release was Darbar, in which he played an angry cop out to avenge his daughter’s death. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss.

Following the failure of Darbar, Rajinikanth is said to have agreed to reduce his remuneration by half for Annaatthe.

