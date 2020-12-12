Rajinikanth turns 70: Shatrughan Sinha calls him ‘real Guru Ghantal’, PM Modi wishes him ‘long, healthy life’

On Rajinikanth’s birthday, PM Narendra Modi is among those who has wished him.

Superstar Rajinikanth turned 70 on Saturday. Everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to South superstars Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal have wished the actor who is set to announce his new political party on December 31, ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections.

PM Modi wished the septuagenarian on the occasion. He tweeted, “Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life.”

Taking to Twitter to wish him on the occasion, actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha said that he was overwhelmed when Rajinikanth called him his “guru (teacher)” and wished him luck about his soon to begin political journey.

Sharing two throwback pictures of them together, Shatrughan wrote, “Warm & loving birthday wishes for a very dear old friend @rajinikanth .....’birds of a feather flock together’. It was a great gesture on his part to have called me his Guru, in my most popular & talked about biography ‘Anything but Khamosh’. I’m very touched, but on a lighter note, I will say if I am his Guru, then he has become the real ‘Guru Ghantal’. God Bless! The most popular superstar especially down South in particular & in Indian cinema in general has now taken the bold & beautiful decision to enter politics, better late than never.”

He further wrote in adjoining tweet, “Hope, wish & pray that he lives up to the expectations of the people with his earnest sincerity, fairness & strong will.Lots of love to his wife, the real backbone, Latha & his family. Heartiest Congrats to him. Long live Rajinikanth!Regards to his fans, followers & supporters.Happy Birthday.”

A special CDP was released on the eve of his birthday to mark the occasion. Many noted celebrities released the CDP featuring Rajinikanth’s various avatars. Music maestro AR Rahman tweeted, “Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans. Wishing you a great birthday and good health! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.”

Chiranjeevi shared a picture of them shaking hands and wrote, “Dearest Friend @rajinikanth Happy 70th Birthday & Wish you a wonderful life ahead.Wish you All Success in ur endeavor in politics.U have won millions of hearts through Ur unique style & I trust U will also tread Ur unique path in serving those millions! Stay Blessed!Lots of love!”

Also read: Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: As he turns 70, five popular dialogues that are best suited for his political entry

South superstar Mohanlal also wished Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday. “Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth,” he wrote on Twitter. While Dulquer Salmaan called him an “an inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity”, Suniel Shetty said the actor has “been the biggest inspiration for me and many others.” Nayanthara wished him saying, “Happie Birthday to U @rajinikanth Sir. A true inspiration, guru for all. The one and only #Superstar .God bless U #Thalaivaa Smiling face with halo #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth.”

Arya tweeted, “Wish U a very Happy Birthday @rajinikanth sir truly blessed to have known you in this life time Hugging face wishing all the success health and prosperity.” Mahesh Babu said, Happy birthday, @rajinikanth sir! May you continue to inspire millions and redefine style in cinema. Wishing you good health, happiness and peace always!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more