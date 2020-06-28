Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Rakul Preet Singh slams report of refusing to shoot for Ayalaan: ‘Please tell me who is starting shoot and where?’

Rakul Preet Singh slams report of refusing to shoot for Ayalaan: ‘Please tell me who is starting shoot and where?’

Rakul Preet Singh responded to a report that she is unwilling to shoot for Ayalaan and told the news website to be more responsible with its reportage.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 11:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rakul Prret Singh said that there was no truth to the news that she refused to shoot for Ayalaan.

Rakul Preet Singh refuted reports that she has refused to shoot for her upcoming Tamil film, Ayalaan, due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. She was responding to a tweet by Box Office Worldwide, which claimed that her refusal to shoot has led to her being replaced in films.

“When will we have responsible journalism. When will media start checking facts. Stooping so low just for some extra hits. plz tell me who is starting shoot and where @BOWorldwide cos I am dying to work,” she wrote on Twitter.

Ayalaan director Ravikumar R backed his leading lady and called her ‘one of the most professional artists’. Quoting Rakul’s tweet, he wrote, “@Rakulpreet is one of the most professional artists I have worked with. It’s extremely unfortunate that the media falls prey for rumors and being an accomplice. We as a team are in full spirit and can’t wait to resume work with her and finish our shoot after normalcy returns.”

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput death: Police says probing case from every angle, recorded statements of 27 people



Rakul was also shooting for Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack, starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez,which was stalled due to the growing pandemic. She last shot for an advertisement in March, days before the lockdown came into effect. She shared a selfie with the crew in masks and wrote on Instagram, “Please don’t step out unless absolutely necessary! Could not cancel today’s shoot but the entire team took precautions! don’t be paranoid but wise . think positive and fight coronavirus with a smile @aasthasharma @reannmoradian @toralsoni @im__sal @bbhiral @kumar_anapagaddi #safetyfirst #selfquarantine.”



Rakul, who was quarantining in Mumbai, returned to Delhi to be with her parents once domestic flight services resumed. “I couldn’t have waited any longer to see them, it feels like it’s been forever. I don’t think this time would come back, I hope it doesn’t. But now is also when we’re getting to spend so much time with our families. And this is also the time when you realise life’s so fragile. You don’t know what would happen at the next moment. So, I want to spend a lot of time with them,” she told Hindustan Times in an earlier interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘‘Things changed after Bumrah no ball’: Bhuvneshwar recalls 2017 CT final
Jun 28, 2020 12:14 IST
2 in 5 Indian-Americans worried about financial stability due to Covid: Report
Jun 28, 2020 12:11 IST
Five international sportspersons from Punjab promoted as superintendents of police
Jun 28, 2020 12:08 IST
Every Indian should have soldiers’ resolve: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Jun 28, 2020 12:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.