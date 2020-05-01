Ram Charan learns to make butter from grandmother, watch

Ram Charan posted a new video where he is learning to make butter from his grandmother.

Actor Ram Charan on Friday posted a video in which he’s seen learning the process of making butter at home from his grandmother. Sharing the video on his Twitter page, Ram Charan captioned it: “Learning to make fresh butter before buttering them.”

The video also features Ram Charan’s mother briefly. When he joins the process, his grandmother tells him he looks like Lord Krishna.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen on screen in Rajamouli’s RRR – Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, which also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in important roles.

RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

While Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju. Alia will be paired with Ram Charan while Olivia Morris will be paired with NTR.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch last year.

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa, son Babil pen heartfelt open letter: ‘It’s magical, whether he is there or not there’

There are also reports doing the rounds that Ram Charan might play a cameo in his uncle Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming yet-untitled Telugu period drama.

The project, to be produced by AR Rathnam, will mark the maiden collaboration of filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi and Pawan Kalyan, who has returned to acting after a hiatus of two years.

Krish has completed the script work and is currently busy finalising rest of the cast and crew. Tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independent India, the film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood.

Follow @htshowbiz for more