Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera completes 11 years, makers share throwback pics from the sets

The makers of Ram Charan starrer Magadheera on Friday shared some throwback pictures from the sets to celebrate the film’s 11th anniversary.

The film, which was produced by Allu Aravind and BVSN Prasad, marked the maiden collaboration of SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan. It also starred Sri Hari, Kajal Aggarwal and Dev Gill in key roles.

Sharing some throwback pictures from the sets, the twitter handle of BVSN Prasad’s production house wrote: “A landmark film in the history of Telugu cinema.”

Actor Ram Charan also recalled the film and wrote: “A memorable experience that mentored me & put every skill of mine to test. I’m humbled by the love & affection shown by the entire team of #Magadheera & the audience. @ssrajamouli garu, you motivate me to push my limits & remind me that hard work always pays off.” He also attached video montage to go with it.

One of the first Telugu films to gross over Rs 100 crore at the box-office, Magadheera featured Ram Charan in a career-defining performance. SS Rajamouli’s fantasy drama Magadheera was Ram Charan’s second film. It was extremely gutsy of Ram Charan to pick Magadheera so early on in his career but he proved everybody wrong by embracing the project and going on to win laurels for his performance.

While a lot of credit for the film would naturally go to Rajamouli for envisioning something so epic, Ram Charan deserves equal praise for playing his characters convincingly, especially leaving his mark in the role of warrior Kala Bhairava. The film was proof to Ram Charan’s calibre to play larger-than-life characters and he couldn’t have done better justice.

The film was about two estranged lovers meeting in another life and realizing they share a strong connection.

Magadheera also starred Chiranjeevi in a cameo. He was seen shaking legs with his son in the iconic song Bangaru Kodi Petta. The film had a story by Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, who had originally written the story for a film that was supposed to be made many years ago with actor Krishna. However, the story was never used but Rajamouli was so fascinated by it for years that he finally decided to make it as Magadheera.

