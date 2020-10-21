Ram Charan teases with a special video to introduce Jr NTR’s character from RRR

Actor Ram Charan on Wednesday teased fans with a video to introduce Jr NTR’s character from upcoming Telugu magnum opus RRR by SS Rajamouli. The complete video, which will focus on Jr NTR’s character of Komaram Bheem, will be released on Thursday.

Sharing the glimpse of the video, Ram Charan tweeted: “Brother, here’s something to tease you. @tarak9999 But unlike you, I’ll make sure to be on time #RamarajuForBheemTomorrow #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli (sic).”

The new teaser, which is titled #RamarajuForBheem, is the second one to be released. Earlier in March this year, the makers had released the first teaser, which was titled #BheemForRamaraju. Jr NTR introduced Ram Charan’s character in that video. He compares him to fire and says that even death fears him. Even life and bullets surrender to him.

The video for Jr NTR was originally planned to be unveiled on May 20th on the occasion of Jr NTR’s birthday. However, the makers clarified that due to the extension of lockdown, they couldn’t complete work on a special video they had planned to release on the special occasion.

“As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn’t finish work on a glimpse of NTR to give you all a treat on his birthday. And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion,” read a statement from the makers.

In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern-day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

In a press meet last March, Rajamouli said that RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in important roles.

