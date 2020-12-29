Sections
Ram Charan tests positive for Covid-19, says he has no symptoms and is quarantined at home

Actor Ram Charan on Tuesday tweeted to inform that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. However, he added that he has no symptoms and is quarantined at home. He asked all who came in contact with him to get tested.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 09:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ram Charan will be seen next in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Actor Ram Charan on Tuesday took to Twitter to inform his fans that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He, however, clarified that he has no symptoms and has decided to quarantine at home.

Ram posted a text which read: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger.” His tweet said: “Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.”

 

Only on Monday, pictures of the actor’s surprise visit to the sets of his father Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, Acharya, had gone viral. He had met the film’s director Koratala Siva and the film’s production designer Suresh Selvarajan. Suresh had posted some pictures too. He had written: “Sir, even I get goosebumps whenever I think about what you said about the set. Your kind words of appreciation mean a lot to me. It makes me work even harder.”



Acharya is jointly produced by Ram Charan along with Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainment.

Earlier this month, Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana, Chiranjeevi and other close family members including Allu Arjun, had jetted off to Udaipur for the destination wedding of actor Niharika Konidela.

Incidentally, in early November, Chiranjeevi had also tested positive for Covid-19. A few days later, he had stated that he had tested negative after getting tested thrice. He had also revealed that his earlier result was due to a faulty PCR kit.

A number of Indian actors have so far battled the coronavirus. Names include actor Amitabh Bachchan, son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter Aaradhya; Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia, actor Rakul Preet Singh, actor and MP Sunny Deol, actor and television host Maneish Paul, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family to name a few.

