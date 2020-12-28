Sections
Ram Charan visits the set of dad Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film Acharya, pics go viral

Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya is being directed by Koratala Siva. It is jointly produced by Ram Charan along with Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainment.

Dec 28, 2020

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times Chennai

Ram Charan is one of the producers of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya.

Pictures of actor Ram Charan’s surprise visit to the set of his father Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film Acharya have gone viral on social media. The film’s production designer Suresh Selvarajan took to Twitter to reveal that Ram Charan praised his work and that his appreciation meant a lot to him.

Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva, is jointly produced by Ram Charan along with Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainment.

Taking to Twitter, Suresh Selvarajan said, “Sir, even I get goosebumps whenever I think about what you said about the set. Your kind words of appreciation mean a lot to me. It makes me work even harder.”

 



In the pictures that have gone viral, Ram Charan is seen having tea with director Siva and Suresh. The trio is seen having a lighter moment.

Meanwhile, the team of Acharya recently gave Kajal Aggarwal a grand welcome as she joined the sets. Kajal came in as a replacement for Trisha, who was originally signed as the leading lady.

In March, Trisha took to twitter to reveal that she’s opting out of the project. She wrote: “Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project.”

Amidst rumours that Kajal had also opted out citing unavailability of dates, the makers clarified that she’s very much part of the film.

Also read: Aditya Narayan returns to Indian Idol 12 set, jokes about special glow after honeymoon. See Neha Kakkar’s comment

In Acharya, it is rumoured that Chiranjeevi plays dual roles. Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

It will be the second time that Kajal will be paired with Chiranjeevi. She was part of the actor’s comeback film Khaidi No 150 a few years ago.

