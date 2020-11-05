Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj celebrate first Karwa Chauth in a hoodie and a sari. See pics

Actor Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj were dressed in two very different outfits for their first Karwa Chauth on Wednesday. While Miheeka chose to go the traditional route in a red sari, Rana went for the more casual--jeans, hoodie and cap--option.

Miheeka’s mother Bunty Bajaj shared pictures of the couple on Instagram. One photo shows Miheeka getting a hug from Rana while other pictures showed her performing the Karwa Chauth ritual of looking at one’s husband’s face through a sieve. “Happy karvachauth god bless @ranadaggubati @miheeka,” Bunty wrote with the picture.

Rana and Miheeka got married in August in Hyderabad. Their wedding party included only a few family members and friends due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Bunty also shared picture from the couple’s first Dusshera celebrations. Miheeka was seen wearing a purple and pink brocade sari with silver border, while Rana was wearing jeans and a cream-coloured short kurta.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan says every actor has experienced ‘work drying up’, is fortunate to have survived that phase

Talking about how he proposed to Miheeka, Rana had said: “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real.” Rana added it was not a conscious decision to not marry someone from the same industry. “I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love.”

Rana is prepping for the release of his multilingual film, Haathi Mere Saathi. Sharing the release date of the film, he had written on Twitter: “Life begins and the jungle roars #HaathiMereSaathi, in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021!!” In the film, Rana plays a mahout. It is loosely based on the life of India’s forest man, Jadav Payeng.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter