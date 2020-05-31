Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to tie the knot on August 8, confirms actor’s father

Actor Rana Daggubati sprang a surprise on his fans earlier this month when he announced that he was engaged to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj. Now, his father, producer Suresh Babu, has confirmed that the wedding will take place on August 8.

Rana and Miheeka will get married on August 8 in the presence of both their families, Suresh told Deccan Chronicle. He further said that the ceremony will take place according to the guidelines set by the government to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Rana got officially engaged to Miheeka, who runs an interior decor and event management company called Dew Drop Design Studio, in a roka ceremony at his grandfather’s (Daggubati Ramanaidu) Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Rana said that he has a lot in common with Miheeka, who was brought up in Hyderabad. While she is friendly with his family, he is acquainted with her group of friends in Mumbai.

Talking about how he popped the question, Rana said, “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real,” he said.

Rana added that it was not a conscious decision to not marry someone from the same industry. “I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rana’s next release is Prabhu Solomon’s multilingual film titled Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil. The film, which has him playing a character inspired by environmental activist Jadav Payeng, was slated to hit theatres on April 2 but has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

