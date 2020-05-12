Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Rana Daggubati announces engagement with Miheeka Bajaj: ‘She said yes’

Rana Daggubati took fans by surprise when he announced his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj on social media. See the picture here.

Updated: May 12, 2020 18:48 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rana Daggubati with Miheeka Bajaj.

Actor Rana Daggubati on Tuesday, completely out of the blue, announced his engagement with designer Miheeka Bajaj. Sharing a picture with her on his Twitter page, he revealed that she said ‘yes’ to his proposal. “And she said yes,” he tweeted along with the picture.

Miheeka is an interior designer by profession. She recently founded an event company named Dew Drop Design Studio. It is not yet known how she met Rana or how long they have been dating.

 

 



On the work front, Rana has two projects ready for release. His immediate release will be forest-based thriller Haathi Mere Saathi, which will be released in Tamil and Telugu as Kaadan and Aaranya, respectively.

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi has Rana playing a character inspired by environmental activist Jadav Payeng, popularly called the Forest Man of India. The film, which also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat and Shriya Pilgaonkar, was supposed to release on April 2 in three languages. Its release stands cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rana recently opened up about the experience of working real elephants in a media interaction. “Working with real elephants may sound exciting on paper but it was extremely exhausting. Ten days into the shoot, I called Rajamouli sir and told him how challenging this project had already become. It was equally exciting because we were doing something different; we were telling the story of a much bigger issue,” he said.

Rana also has Telugu film Virataparvam in the pipeline. Directed by Venu Udugala, Virataparvam revolves around the Naxal movement, specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed during the last decade.

The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Nandita Das in crucial roles. It marks Nandita’s return to Telugu cinema after a decade.

