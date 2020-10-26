Sections
Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj celebrate first Dussehra as married couple, see their pics with family

Rana Duggubati and Miheeka Bajaj celebrated their first Dussehra as a married couple. Her mother, fashion designer Bunty Bajaj shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 13:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times Chennai

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married on August 8, 2020.

Actor Rana Daggubati and wife Miheeka Bajaj celebrated their first Dussehra as a married couple on Sunday. Miheeka’s mother, designer Bunty Bajaj, shared some pictures on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram and sharing a picture of the young couple, she simply wrote: ‘Happy Dussehra’. While Miheeka was seen wearing a purple and pink brocade sari with silver border, Rana was wearing denim jeans and a cream-coloured short kurta. Bunty shared another picture of the couple with her husband and herself.

On August 8 this year, Miheeka and Rana got married in a traditional Indian wedding in Hyderabad. Sharing a picture on the day of her daughter’s wedding, Bunty had written: “My baby final day has arrived.” In May this year, Rana had surprised all by announcing his engagement to Miheeka.

 



He had tweeted a picture and had written: “And she said yes.” Talking about how he proposed to Miheeka, who runs an interior decor and event management company called Dew Drop Design Studio, Rana had said: “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real.” Rana had said it was not a conscious decision to not marry someone from the same industry. “I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love.”

Also read: Bigg Boss: When Pamela Anderson was paid a bomb for 3 days in the house, admitted she barely knew Salman Khan

Since their wedding, they haven’t shared too many pictures. A few days back, she did share a picture, possibly from their honeymoon. The picture looked like one from the beach and show Miheeka and Rana lying and posing for the camera.

On the work front, Rana is prepping for the release of his multilingual film, Haathi Mere Saathi. Sharing the release date of the film, he had written on Twitter: “Life begins and the jungle roars #HaathiMereSaathi, in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021!!” In the film, Rana plays a mahout. It is loosely based on the life of India’s forest man, Jadav Payeng.

