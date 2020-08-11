Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding gets the Amul topical treatment. See cute pic

Sections
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding was celebrated by Amul on Tuesday with their latest artwork.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married on Saturday.

Dairy giant Amul has released their latest topical and it is in celebration of actor Rana Daggubati’s wedding with interior designer Miheeka Bajaj. The picture shows Rana and Miheeka’s cartoon versions celebrating their wedding with some butter.

Dressed in their wedding attire, the couple is seen feeding each other butter toasts, served by the famous Amul Girl. “The Dagubutterly wedding,” it is called. “#Amul Topical: The Rana- Miheeka ‘shaadi’ is an Internet sensation!,” read the tweet by Amul.

 

Rana thanked the company for their gesture. “Thank you,” he wrote with a heart emoji. Even actor Kubbra Sait commented, “Hahahhah awesome.”



The couple got married in an intimate ceremony here over the weekend.The duo, who had three-day nuptials starting from haldi and mehendi ceremony, tied the knot on Saturday in the presence of family and close friends. Miheeka wore a cream and golden lehenga, designed by Anamika Khanna, for the ceremony.

The wedding evening also saw Daggubati’s industry friends in attendance, including Telugu stars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Actor Samantha Akkineni, who is married to Daggubati’s cousin, actor Naga Chaitanya, took to Instagram and shared a family picture from the festivities. “#RanaWedsMiheeka the most adorable @miheeka Welcome to the family,” Samantha wrote.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to congratulate his Baby co-star and shared the picture from his haldi ceremony to wish him on the special occasion. “Perfect way to get permanently locked-down :) Congratulations @RanaDaggubati, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness,” he tweeted.

