Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding festivities begin: Bride-to-be chooses yellow for haldi ceremony

Actor Rana Daggubati will tie the knot to Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Ahead of their big fat wedding, pictures from the mehendi ceremony have surfaced online and have gone viral.

As per Times of India report, Miheeka’s household was busy with the mehendi ceremony on Wednesday.

“It was a small, intimate and beautiful ceremony and we’re all very excited. The Shaadi ka mahaul is here and the celebrations have begun at our house. Our immediate family attended the ceremony and a couple of family members from Rana’s side too had come over to be with Miheeka for her haldi,” Miheeka’s brother Bunty Bajaj was quoted in the report.

Miheeka wore a yellow and gold lehenga-choli paired with a zari bordered dupatta for the ceremony. She wore cowrie shell jewellery which filled her maang and also as earrings and bangles.

On Wednesday, pictures of Rana Daggubati in white casuals from his balcony went viral. The hashtag RanaMiheeka has been trending on twitter since Wednesday. The couple got engaged in May. The wedding was initially planned to take place in December, however, it was eventually advanced to August.

On the career front, Rana has two projects ready for release. His immediate release will be the thriller Haathi Mere Saathi, which will be released in Tamil and Telugu as Kaadan and Aaranya, respectively.

In Prabhu Solomon directed Haathi Mere Saathi, Rana plays a character inspired by environmental activist Jadav Payeng, popularly called the Forest Man of India.

Haathi Mere Saathi, which also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat and Shriya Piglanokar, was supposed to release on April 2 in three languages. Its release stands cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.